ATM withdrawals frauds in Bengaluru: Account holders lose Rs 10 lakh in a week, says report

Cybercrime police at Bengaluru commissionerate registered about 35 complaints from people who had lost money due to illegal ATM withdrawals across the city. (Representative Photo: PTI)

By using advanced card skimmers which can read debit and credit card data during usage, fraudsters in the India’s IT capital, Bengaluru have looted 200 people by making more than Rs 10 lakh in illegal withdrawals from ATMs across the city over past one week, says a report. The swindlers with the help of pinhole cameras in ATMs, copied card data and their capture PINs, which they later used to steal money from people’s accounts. On Tuesday, cybercrime police at Bengaluru commissionerate registered about 35 complaints from people who had lost money due to illegal ATM withdrawals across the city. An investigating officer was quoted by Gadgets Now Online as saying and that there was a surge in complaints of illegal withdrawals from across the city, mainly from ATMs in BTM Layout, Hennur, Geddalahalli, Indiranagar. Worryingly, there were a few complaints from Mumbai and Thane too. “We have registered all the complaints and are investigating,” he said.

A similar racket was cracked in the month of February. An officer in Banaswadi police station who was in the operation of cracking one such racket in February said that the fraudsters fit the skimmer device on the slot where the card is inserted and plant pinhole cameras to record the PIN for every card used at the kiosk.

One of teh affected was Rajith Ravi from Cooke Town who, on Monday, got a shock when he saw messages indicating three withdrawals worth Rs 30,000 from his HDFC Bank account from an ATM in Thane. “I opened my wallet but my debit card was inside. I didn’t know how someone withdrew my money without my card or PIN,” said Ravi. Similarly, Sarvesh Aradhya lost his salary of Rs 19,500, when the fraudsters stole them on Sunday night at an ATM in BTM Layout while his South Indian Bank ATM card was in his pocket.

KS Santosh, Cybercrime analyst of Incognito Forensic Foundation said fraudsters target isolated ATM kiosks. He explained, that when a person inserts a card in the slot, the skimmer copies details from the card’s magnetic strip. The tiny camera placed above the keypad of the ATM captures the finger movements. Meanwhile, all the complaints have been registered and investigating is underway.