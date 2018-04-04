ATM catches thief in Delhi! Here’s what happened

A thief in Delhi got the biggest shock of his life when he was trying to break into an ATM.

A thief in Delhi got the biggest shock of his life when he was trying to break into an ATM. His hand got stuck in the ATM while he was trying to break into the machine with a gas cutter. The incident took place at an ATM kiosk in Vishwas Nagar area near Shahdara in east Delhi on Monday, police said. The thief was identified as Nazir alias Babu (22).

Police said that Nazir was caught when authorities noticed CCTV cameras going blank at the ATM kiosk. Police caught him when his hand was stuck inside the machine.

The incident was reported to police at around 11.30 pm on Monday. The police had to forcefully open the ATM kiosk’s door. At the time of being caught, Nazir’s right hand was struck in the ATM, his face was closed, and he was trying to cut open the machine, police confirmed.

In another incident, Delhi police have arrested members of a gang of three burgulars. The accused were identified as Prem alias Tinda, Bablu alias Kalwa and Raghu alias Rocky, police said in a release.

Delhi police also recovered a number of items from the burglars. These items included, three laptops (one Apple and one Dell), three Cameras( one Sony, one Canon and one Pentax), several silver utensils, seven mobile phones, eight wrist watches, one LCD TV, one monitor screen, one rifle, two new woolen blankets, cash Rs. 90,000, several house breaking like cutter, two screw drivers, axle iron rods, spanner and dagger etc.