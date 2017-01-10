At Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2017, Ratan Tata says India approaching new era under PM Narendra Modi

Ratan Tata, today, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that as the country led by PM Modi approaches a new era, Gujarat will be one of the leading state with respect to development. (ANI)

Speaking at the Vibrant Global Summit 2017, at Gujarat’s Gandhi Nagar, Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata, today, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that as the country led by PM Modi approaches a new era, Gujarat will be one of the leading state with respect to development.

Also speaking at the eighth edition of the summit, chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Mukesh Ambani, applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contribution towards Gujarat adding that there has been no such leader in the history who has been able to change the mindset of so many people in such a short while.

“Modi ji first transformed Gujarat, now India. No leader has changed the mindset of so many people in such a short while. We are proud that Reliance is also a Gujarati company. For me, this is a sacred land. Our cumulative investment in Gujarat stands over USD 45 billion,” said Mukesh Ambani while speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Jamnagar.

Also Watch:

Inaugurating the four-day summit, earlier in the day, PM Modi met several delegates from different nations as well as Fortune 500 CEOs including John Chambers of Cisco on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here. With President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, he discussed “various aspects of India-Rwanda ties”, the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted. On the ocassion, MoU was signed on forensic sciences cooperation between the two nations as well as Rwanda’s accession to the International Solar Alliance.

In appreciation of the summit, lauding the steep development in Gujarat, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani stated that the group will invest Rs 490 billion in Gujarat over the next five years. Gautam Adani asserted that while Adani wilmar will be doubling its manufacturing capacity in the state, Adani port will invest Rs 167 billion to expand ports in Gujarat.