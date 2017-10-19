At Ram’s birthplace, Yogi Agityanath tells critics: Shut up, you have no right to interfere in my personal faith

Yogi Adityanath celebrating Diwali on the banks of river Saryu in Ayodhya today. (Twitter/UP govt)

Amid attacks from the opposition over grand Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya and his visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi site in the temple town, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday tried to silence the critics, saying they have no right to interfere in my personal faith.

“It is also my personal faith. How can the opposition interfere in that,” Yogi was quoted as saying by ANI on his visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya. “Devotees from the country and across the world come to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. I went there to see the security, amenities and cleanliness facilities,” the UP Chief Minister said, adding, “Made it clear to them (authorities) that certain things need to be worked upon here like drainage system, drinking water, toilets.”

The CM further said, “Need to run Swachhta Abhiyan effectively here. I have directed the administration to ensure basic facilities to people here. “Yogi also denied criticism that his focus is not on criticism. “As the CM, it is my duty and I am committed towards the development of every place of the state…The opposition has no work. There is a transparent government in UP now. How can we expect any good from negative powers?” he said.

On Wednesday, Adityanath also asked critics not to see any political design behind his government’s efforts to develop the temple town Ayodhya. “Ram Rajya means progress, the abolition of poverty and no discrimination,” CM Yogi Adityanath said. The state government wants to realise the dream of a ‘Ram Rajya’ through development, he said.

In a speech that began amid shouts of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ at his government’s mega ‘Deepotsav’ event, Adityanath hit out at critics saying there were some who opposed all his actions no matter what he did.

“Ayodhya gave the concept of Ram Rajya – where there is no poverty, pain, grief or discrimination,” Adityanath said, adding that the real meaning of Ram Rajya is a home for everyone and electricity and LPG cylinders for every household.

“There are some who are used to opposing everything we do. If I come to Ayodhya they raise questions and if I don’t they say I am afraid of coming here. Now they are saying that the Ayodhya programme is to divert the attention of people. I am here with my work, including loan waivers, wheat purchase etc,

done in the past six months,” he said.

Attacking opposition parties further, the UP chief minister said his government did not discriminate on the basis of caste or religion unlike what happened earlier. “We don’t discriminate on the basis of caste, creed and religion. In the previous ‘Ravan Raj’, there was discrimination on basis of family, caste and other factors,” he said.

Yogi also said he found it below dignity to even to react to “insulting and dirty” allegations leveled by the opposition.