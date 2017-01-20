At Jaipur Literature festival, Rishi Kapoor says naming public structures after politicians should be stopped

Rishi Kapoor with his wife Neetu Singh at Jaipur Literature Festival on Friday. (Photo: ZEEJLF/Twitter)

Speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival today, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor on Friday once again expressed his apprehension on naming public structures after political leaders, especially from “one family”.It is injustice to several important figures from other fields as buildings, roads, hospitals and bridges are all named after political leaders, he added.

While he was in conversation with Rachel Dwyer, an author and professor of Indian Culture and Cinema at the University of London, the actor said he was angry when he saw a bridge being named after former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and asked why name structures after him even now. He also added that contribution of Lata Mangeshkar or JRD Tata can’t be forgotten ever.

The actor also said that he has no political inclination, nor has any wish to join any political party. The actor alo hoped other people from Bollywood and other other walks of life also express concerns over important matters on social media platforms.

The actor, whilwe addressing a press conference also said that demonetisation had no effect on Hindi film industry as there is no “stashed money” there. When asked about his inclination towards the present government, Rishi Kapoor said he was not a BJP ‘chamcha’ and speak what he feel is right.

(With inputs from IANS)