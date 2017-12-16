  3. At 5.1 degrees Celsius, Jammu records coldest night of season

By: | Jammu | Published: December 16, 2017 11:53 AM
Snow-covered Banihal, a town along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius as against the previous night's minus 2.7 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said. (Representational Image: Reuters)
Jammu woke up to a chilly morning as the night temperature settled at 5.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season, the meteorological department said today. The night temperature recorded in the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir was four notches below normal, it added. The city had recorded a high of 18.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, and a low of 5.7 degrees Celsius yesterday. The high-altitude areas of Jammu had experienced a heavy snowfall between December 11 and December 14, while the city was lashed by incessant rains. This had led to a marked drop in the mercury, the MeT department said. However, barring Jammu city, the other stations in the region marked a slight improvement in the night temperature as Katra, the base camp for Vaishno Devi pilgrims, registered a low of 6 degrees Celsius as against the previous night’s 5.7 degrees Celsius.

Snow-covered Banihal, a town along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius as against the previous night’s minus 2.7 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

