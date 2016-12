The Election Commission is likely to announce assembly polls dates in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab on 4 January, 2017. (PTI)

The Election Commission is likely to announce assembly polls dates in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab on 4 January, 2017. The polling is expected to begin in early February and stretch into March.

According to a TV report, 7 phase poll is likely to take place in Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile, Uttarakhand and Punjab polls to take place in first phase.