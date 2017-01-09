Assembly Elections: Congress writes to Election Commission, demands removal of PM Narendra Modi’s posters from petrol pumps

The party has alleged that that PM’s posters violate model code of conduct in poll-bound states.

Ahead of assembly elections in five states, Congress has demanded removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s posters from petrol pumps. The party has alleged that that PM’s posters violate model code of conduct in poll-bound states. Earlier, Naveen Pattnaik-led Biju Janata Dal had alleged that the newspaper advertisement PM Modi announcing packages for farmers, self-help groups and others violate of the model code of conduct. A party delegation led by BJD vice-president S N Patro had filed a petition with State Election Commission alleging that the advertisement of PM’s announcement was opposed to the Model Code of Conduct in the state.

Further inputs awaited