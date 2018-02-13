Elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Yogi Adityanath not to flag off ‘Ram Rajya Rath Yatra’ from Ayodhya?

Elections 2018: Yogi Adityanath and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning for their parties in poll-bound states of Karnataka and Tripura. (PTI)

Elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: A number of elections are lined up in the next two-three months across India. While assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland will take place this month, Karnataka will go to polls in April. Some bypolls are also lined up in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. On Monday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath campaigned in CPI(M)-ruled Tripura and called for the ouster of the Left Front government in the state. “The people of Tripura are being deprived of the basic amenities. The communist government here does not provide the poor people with any opportunity to be self-reliant. Why should the people keep them for such a long period in power? The Marxists must be ousted,” Adityanath was quoted as saying by PTI at an election rally in North Tripura district.

In Karnataka, BJP and Congress are engrossed in a fierce battle. Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP leaders traded barbs over the former’s temple-run. Former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa targetted Gandhi for visiting temples after “eating chicken”, the Congress president justified his temple visits in the state. “I like going to temples, wherever I get religious place I go there. I feel good and feel happy, and I will continue (to go),” Gandhi told reporters.

12:00 PM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asserted that Law and Order in Uttar Pradesh is under control. CM Adityanath said that crime against women is minimal. CM Adityanath has said that no riots have been reported under the 10 month rule of BJP and no curfew has been imposed in the state.

11.28 am: Ram Rajya Rath Yatra – According to a report by Hindi news website, amarujala.com, Yogi Adityanath will not attend the flagging off ceremony of the “Ram Rajya Rath Yatra” today. The report says that the organisers of the event didn’t get schedule fo Yogi’s expected vist by 5 pm on Monday. The organisers are aiming to construct a “bhavya” Ram Temple in Ayodhya by March next year.

11.03 am: Ram Rajya Rath Yatra –Ahead of polls, Yogi Adityanath will not flag off the “Ram Rajya Rath Yatra” from Ayodhya to Rameswaram, according to reports. The Rath Yatra will move through six states over the next two months. The Rath Yatra comes ahead of the expected start of the final hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit in the Supreme Court and also around two months before Karnataka elections.

11.01 am: Bihar Bypolls – Chief minister Nitish Kumar has backed the decision not to contest the three bypolls in his state. On Monday, Kumar, who is also JD(U) national president, said the party Kumar, had taken a “policy decision” not to field candidates for the Araria Lok Sabha and Bhabhua and Jahanabad Assembly seats. All three seats were vacated after the deaths of a sitting MP and two MLAs who did not belong to the JD(U), Kumar said, adding, “We do not see anything wrong in our decision not to contest these by-polls.”