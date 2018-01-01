Assam NRC list: Simple steps to check your name in Assam National Register of Citizens

In the list, the government has cleared the citizenship of more than 1.9 crore people as Indian Citizens.

The government has finally published the first updated list of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC). In the list, the government has cleared the citizenship of more than 1.9 crore people as Indian Citizens. Registrar General of India has said that the remaining names are under consideration and the second draft will be published later. However, the dates to publish the draft is not final. There is apprehension among a large number of people about the possibility of being deported from the country if they fail to get their papers verified from the government. However, NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela has said people whose names have been excluded in the first list need not worry. “It is a tedious process to verify the names. So there is a possibility that some names within a single family may not be there in the first draft,” Hajela.

Here is how to check whether your name appears in the first draft NRC:

Walk-In

The Government NRC Sewa Kendras are situated across the state. One can walk-in from 8 am to 4 pm on January 1 and 10 am to 4 pm from January 2-31 on working days. If you wish to check the details, just visit the NRC Sewa Kendras near you.

Government websites

A person can also log in to some of the government websites to check the status. The thee website are – www.nrcassam.nic.in, www.assam.mygov.in and www.assam.gov.in.

SMS

You can also check the status via a mobile SMS. Type ARN and send it to 9765556555 from your registered mobile number.

Call

You can also call these toll-free numbers 15107 (from Assam) or 18003453762 (outside Assam).

About NRC, 1951?

National Register of Citizens, 1951 is a register prepared after the conduct of the Census of 1951 in respect of each village, showing the houses or holdings in a serial order and indicating against each house or holding the number and names of persons staying therein. These registers covered each and every person enumerated during the Census of 1951 and were kept in the offices of Deputy Commissioners and Sub Divisional Officers according to instructions issued by the Government of India in 1951. Later these registers were transferred to the Police in the early 1960s.