Assam government to develop 19th century peasant revolt hamlet as tourist spot

Assam government will develop as a tourist destination this village which chronicles the valiant history of the martyrs of 1894 Peasants’ Revolt. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said this today while attending the ‘Krishak-Swahid Divas’ observed for the first time by the state government at the village in Darrang district in memory of the 140 martyrs, who on January 28, 1894 were killed in an unprovoked police firing when they were protesting against enhanced revenue by the then British rulers.

Sonowal said the people of the state can offer befitting tribute to the martyrs only through hard work and urged the young generation to join hands with the government in the agricultural revolution in Assam.

He said Assam can emerge as a frontrunner in agricultural production in the country and outsmart many agriculture intensive states if the farmers of the state make best use of their agricultural skills. A farmers training centre and research centre will also be set up at Patharughat to empower the farmers of the state with new skills and advanced technology, he said.

Stating that the state can grow only if the farmers are economically strengthened, he advocated for robust use of double cropping to enhance the produce along with adoption of newer technologies. Sonowal highlighted Assam’s potential to emerge as an organic hub in the nation and urged the farmers to take up organic farming on priority basis.

He presented ‘Mukhyamantrir Krishak Samman’ to 22 progressive farmers of the state. Instituted for the first time by the state government, the award carries a cheque of Rs 50,000 and a memento.