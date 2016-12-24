Assam Government to announce new tourism policy soon: Himanta Biswa Sarma

“The tourism policy will be announced soon and we have decided to increase the state’s tourism budget to Rs 460 crore,” he said while addressing an Assam Travel Trade Conclave here. (IE)

Assam Tourism Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said the state government will soon announce a new tourism policy to create employment, attract international tourists and promote the state’s brand of ‘Awesome Assam’.

“The tourism policy will be announced soon and we have decided to increase the state’s tourism budget to Rs 460 crore,” he said while addressing an Assam Travel Trade Conclave here.

The government would leverage the key strengths of the state to make it the world’s leading destinations for ‘transformational sustainable tourism’ and the ideal location to ‘Rediscover Yourself’.

“Assam is probably one of the world’s most naturally beautiful destinations… We are also a state of our villages and simple but beautiful people and we have considered to highlight these aspects to make tourism sustainable in the state,” he said.

After a lot of research, “we are convinced that leveraging the key strengths are needed to position the state as the world’s leading destinations for transformational sustainable tourism and the ideal location to rediscover yourself,” Sarma said.

This in-turn would lead to significant tourism revenue to the state and lead to sustainable job-creation, he said.

The state government was taking various steps on-ground to make the ‘Awesome Assam’ brand a reality, but in today’s world of branded communication, it was necessary to communicate these efforts to the rest of the world, he added.

“It is for this reason that we have appointed actress Priyanka Chopra as the brand ambassador and the face of Awesome Assam to take our story to the world at large,” the minister said.