Assam government offers to provide Rs 100 crore for expansion of UDAN scheme

The Assam government today offered to provide Rs 100 crore for expansion of air connectivity in the state under the centrally-sponsored scheme UDAN. This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at a meeting held here with captains of aviation industry, a state government official said. The state government has proposed to provide Rs 100 crore as viability gap funding towards extension of regional air connectivity scheme UDAN for international air connectivity from Guwahati, the official said. Sonowal said with six operational airports – in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Lilabari, Silchar and Tezpur – and a number of other airfields which can be developed, the state has the basic ingredients to become the next connectivity hub. He said Assam now offers great opportunities for the aviation industry and the Guwahati airport is one of the busiest airports with tremendous increase in flights in last one year. “The industry should also look at providing seamless connectivity between airports in the Northeast and other destinations in India, neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bangladesh and ASEAN countries,” he said. The UDAN “Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik” scheme is aimed at making flying affordable to the common man even in small towns.

The scheme ensures affordability, connectivity, growth and development. It would provide a win-win situation for all stakeholders – citizens would get the benefit of affordability, connectivity and more jobs. Those who participated the meeting included representatives from Jet Airways, SpiceJet, Air Vistara, Air India and Fly Dubai. Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey, who attended the meeting, thanked the Assam government for taking the initiative for expansion of regional connectivity.