Assam floods wreak havoc, 60,000 people affected

Heavy showers have inundated larges swathes of Assam, affecting 60,000 people in six districts following which Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has reviewed the preparedness of district administrations in handling the situation. He today directed the deputy commissioners to reach out to those affected and provide them relief as 165 villages in the six districts are reeling under the impact of floods. The chief minister issued this direction during a video conference with the district deputy commissioners and asked them to keep sufficient stock of medicine, food items, fodder for livestock and country boats for relief and rescue operations. Sonowal also asked them to ensure adequate security to every household affected by the floods and for proper assessment for deployment of the SDRF for rescue operations in marooned areas, stating that the Revenue Department has already released gratuitous relief fund to all the districts. The chief minister further stressed on timely payment of ex-gratia amount to families of flood victims within 48 hours. Districts of Lakhimpur, Darrang, Karimganj, Nalbari, Udalguri and Sonitpur have been hit by floods affecting nearly 60,000 people in 165 villages, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority release said today.

River Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat district and Jia Bharali at N T Road Crossing in Sonitpur district were flowing above danger level, while 3,369 hectare of farmland with standing crops was inundated in four districts except Udalguri and Nalbari, the report said. The infrastructure damage includes breach of an agricultural embankment and a PWD road in Lakhimpur district, an embankment in Sonitpur district along with severe erosion in Morigaon district. Stressing that eight relief camps have been opened where 3,000 people were taking shelter, the ASDMA said relief food materials have been provided to the inmates there.