Assam floods: PM Narendra Modi to meet CMs of northeast states today to review situation

Assam floods: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Assam this morning to take stock of flood affected areas in the state, according to ANI news. PM Modi will chair a series of high level meetings to review the flood situation, and the relief operations in the North Eastern States, particularly in the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur, the Prime Minister’s Office said. Yesterday PM Modi had announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the floods in Assam. Apart from this, he also announced Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the floods in the state.

He will also be looking into the evacuation and the relief operations being held in the state. Matters related to flood management and the damages caused by the floods are also likely to feature in the discussions.

Two waves of floods have affected over 25 lakh people in 29 districts of Assam this year, with the administration setting up 1,098 relief camps and distribution centers. Though the current wave of floods has receded, six districts are still reeling under floods and over 2,000 people have taken shelter in the relief camps. The floods have so far claimed over 70 lives in the northeastern state, as per PTI report.

Over 90 animals, including seven rhinoceros, have died due to the flooding in the Kaziranga National Park in Assam, the government yesterday informed Parliament. The Assam floods have affected the Kaziranga National Park. Seven rhinos, 82 hog deer, and two sambar deer have died in the flooding, Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan had said in a written reply.