  3. Assam floods: PM Narendra Modi sanctions relief for victims, to visit tomorrow

Assam floods: PM Narendra Modi sanctions relief for victims, to visit tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the floods in Assam, a day ahead of his visit to the state where he will review the situation of deluge prevailing in the entire north east.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 31, 2017 11:06 PM
Assam floods, narendra modi, North Eastern States, Arunachal Pradesh, nagaland, Manipur, floods in Rajasthan, relief funds for asssam floods, PMO He also announced Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the floods in the state, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the floods in Assam, a day ahead of his visit to the state where he will review the situation of deluge prevailing in the entire north east. He also announced Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the floods in the state, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. “Tomorrow, PM @narendramodi will be in Assam, where he will review the situation arising due to floods and the relief work,” the PMO tweeted. He will chair a series of high level meetings to review the flood situation, and the relief operations in the North Eastern States, particularly in the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur, the PMO said. Chief Ministers and senior officials from these states are expected to be present at the meetings, it added.

Earlier, the prime minister announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the floods in Rajasthan as well. He also sanctioned Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the floods in Rajasthan.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top