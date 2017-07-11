Assam floods: CM Sarbananda Sonowal visits erosion hit areas, directs to adopt long term measure

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal yesterday paid a visit to the erosion affected areas of Lahorighat in Morigaon district and took stock of the measures that the Water Resources Department has taken so far to control the menace. (PTI)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal yesterday paid a visit to the erosion affected areas of Lahorighat in Morigaon district and took stock of the measures that the Water Resources Department has taken so far to control the menace. Visiting the erosion hit areas with Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta, Sonowal directed the department to take immediate steps to contain erosion. MLAs Ramakanta Deuri, Piyush Hazarika, Principal Secretary to Water Resources Department, Deputy Commissioner, Morigaon, Superintendent of Police and other senior officers were present during Chief Minister’s visit to Lahorighat.

Later, Sonowal convened a high-level meeting at the circuit house, Morigaon, and reviewed the situation emanated from flood and erosion in the district. He also asked all the departments to work as a team to reach out to the affected people and lend their hands to rescue and relief operations. He also directed district administration to monitor the situation constantly to tackle any untoward situation. He also asked APDCL to see that no casualties take place due to electrocution during flood and asked it to regularly check the electric wires including transformer.

In the meeting, Chief Minister Sonowal asked water resources department to adopt a long term strategy to check and control erosion in the district. He also took stock of the implications of the steps taken so far in the district to control erosion.

Sonowal also asked Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department along with SDRF to undertake operations to rescue the marooned animals and provide fodder to cattle. He also directed Agriculture Department to ensure supply of superior quality seeds to the farmers whose crops have been devastated in the flood.

He also issued direction to PHE to ensure supply of pure and safe drinking water. He also asked environment and forest department to ensure safe habitats for the animals of the Pobitora wild life sanctuary.