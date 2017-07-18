Assam floods: CM Sarbananda Sonowal urges Narendra Modi to launch PM’s Special Programme for flood, erosion control

Sonowal briefed the Prime Minister about the two waves of floods that has affected more than 25 lakh people across 29 districts prompting the state administration to set up 1,098 relief camps and distribution centres. (Reuters)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to launch the ‘Prime Minister’s Special Programme for Flood and Erosion Control’ to develop road-cum-embankments stretching across 5,000 km in the state. The Chief Minister pointed out that most of the existing embankments in the state were constructed way back in 1950s and are vulnerable to breach due to perennial floods and river bank erosion, an official release said. He said the state lacks resources for developing road-cum-embankments and urged for an exclusive programme under the Prime Minister’s supervision to act as a deterrent to flood and erosion.

Sonowal briefed the Prime Minister about the two waves of floods that has affected more than 25 lakh people across 29 districts prompting the state administration to set up 1,098 relief camps and distribution centres. He urged the Prime Minister for constitution of a high level inter-ministerial team headed by a cabinet minister to study the impact of floods and erosion and suggest permanent measures for mitigating the problem.

Sonowal submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister requesting him to direct the Ministry of Water Resources for early release of funds amounting to Rs 1,138 crore for completion of schemes undertaken under the Flood Management Programme (FMP) during the 11th and 12th Five Year Plans. He requested for a New Industrial Policy to keep the investment momentum in the state going, the statement said.

The Chief Minister urged for revival of HPC’s two paper units at Jagiroad in Morigaon district and Panchgram in Hailakandi district also requested the Prime Minister for repatriation of Assam cadre IAS officers, who are on central deputation, to the state. The Prime Minister assured the chief minister that the Centre will consider the demands of the state government, the statement added.