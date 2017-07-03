Assam flood situation worsens; 2.75 lakh people hit

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated today as one person lost his life and nearly 2.75 lakh people affected across seven districts of the state. (Representative Image)

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated today as one person lost his life and nearly 2.75 lakh people affected across seven districts of the state. A report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that the body of a person was recovered from Subansiri river in North Lakhimpur. It is suspected that he got drowned due to the strong current of the river on June 19. ASDMA said that around 2.75 lakh people of Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Golaghat, Cachar, Dhemaji, Biswanath and Karimganj districts were affected by the flood. Yesterday’s report had said that 2.68 lakh people were hit in the latest wave of flood across eight districts.

ASDMA said that 498 villages are under water at present and almost 8,000 hectares of crop area were damaged. The worst affected is Karimganj, where over 1.59 lakh people have been affected by the deluge, followed by Lakhimpur with more than 81,000 sufferers.

The administrations are running 228 relief camps and distribution centres in three districts, where 14,613 persons have taken shelter.

Many roads, embankments and bridges have been damaged by flood waters in Lakhimpur, Cachar, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Majuli and Karimganj districts, ASDMA said.