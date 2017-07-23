Assam flood situation improves; but 60,000 people still affected across nine districts

The flood situation in Assam continued to improve today, though nearly 60,000 people are still affected across nine districts in the state. (Representation Image Source: PTI)

The flood situation in Assam continued to improve today, though nearly 60,000 people are still affected across nine districts in the state. According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), almost 60,000 people are suffering at present in Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Barpeta, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar and Karimganj districts. Till yesterday, 90,000 people were affected in the latest wave of floods across 11 districts in the state. The total number of persons losing their lives in this year’s flood-related cases stands at 76, including eight in Guwahati.

The ASDMA said 224 villages are under water at present and over 16,000 hectares of crop areas are inundated. The worst-affected is Golaghat, where over 18,000 people have been marooned by the deluge, followed by Barpeta with nearly 16,000 sufferers. Authorities are running 40 relief camps and distribution centres in seven districts, where 8,294 persons are currently taking shelter. Due to the impact of flood waters, many roads, embankments and bridges have been damaged in several districts. The Dhansiri river is currently flowing above the danger mark at Numaligarh in Golaghat.