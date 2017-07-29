Assam flood: PM Narendra Modi to visit affected areas to review situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on August 1 to review the flood situation in the state. (Image: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on August 1 to review the flood situation in the state. The floods in Assam this year have claimed 79 lives so far. During the visit, the prime minister would discuss all the aspects related to the floods with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior officials, an official release said here today. Matters related to flood management and the damages caused by the floods are also likely to feature in the discussions. The Centre has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each under the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured in the floods.

A seven-member inter-ministerial central team was on a four-day visit to Assam from July 25 to carry out on-the-spot assessment of the damages caused by the floods and would soon submit its report with recommendations to the Centre for early release of funds. Meanwhile, Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit has contributed a month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the flood-hit people, said a Raj Bhawan spokesman.

Two waves of floods have affected over 25 lakh people in 29 districts of Assam this year, with the administration setting up 1,098 relief camps and distribution centres. Though the current wave of floods has receded, six districts are still reeling under floods and over 2,000 people have taken shelter in the relief camps.