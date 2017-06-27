Assam Flood: Over one lakh people affected in eight districts

Due to heavy rains water logging has been reported from Jayanagar, Sixthmile and VIP Road of Dispur in Kamrup Metro district. (PTI)

The flood situation in Assam today remained unchanged with more than one lakh people affected in eight districts where five rivers are flowing above the danger level. According to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report the flood-hit districts are Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Karimganj, Karbi Anglong, Hojai, Golaghat, Sivasagar and Sonitpur overrunning 150 villages in nine revenue circles. Due to heavy rains water logging has been reported from Jayanagar, Sixthmile and VIP Road of Dispur in Kamrup Metro district, the report said.

Altogether 1380 hectare crop land have been submerged by the deluge with the worst hit being Lakhimpur district, the report said. River Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat district, Jia Bharali in Sonitpur district, Barak in Cachar district, Badarpurghat and Kushiara in Karimganj district and Katakhal in Hailakandi district were flowing above the danger level, it added.