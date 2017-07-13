Assam flood: Centre ready to extend every possible assistance, says CM Sarbananda Sonowal

On his visit to the Kaziranga National Park, he said that there are two veterinary doctors at the moment to take care of animals’ health. (PTI)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that the Central Government is ready to extend every possible assistance to the people who have been affected by the tragic floods in the state and adjoining areas in the north-east, adding people are receiving food supplies on time.“The Central Government is ready to extend as much possible assistance to those affected. I met people in the relief camps and they informed that they are receiving food supply from the government on time. We will do an assessment and submit a report soon,” Sonowal told the media here.On his visit to the Kaziranga National Park, he said that there are two veterinary doctors at the moment to take care of animals’ health.“We have not lagged behind in giving reliefs to the public as being alleged by the Opposition,” he added.Minister of State (MoS) (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space Jitendra Singh has also assured proper coordination to provide all necessary assistance to the flood-hit areas.

“Spoke to CM Arunachal Pradesh Sh @PemaKhanduBJP.Coordinating to provide all necessary flood relief assistance. @PMOIndia @MDoNER_India,” Singh tweeted.Meanwhile, the locals have been shifted to safer places after massive inundation in Assam following incessant rains causing floods.Earlier yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the current flood situation in various parts of the north-eastern region and assured all possible help to combat the situation.Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to express solidarity with the people of the north-east and asserted that the entire nation stands by the people of the affected region.“I am anguished by the situation arising due to floods in various parts of the Northeast. I share the pain of all those affected by floods. The entire nation stands with the people of Northeast during this time. Centre assures all possible help to normalise the situation,” tweeted the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi further said that he had spoken to Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu and MoS home Kiren Rijiju in the regard.

“I have spoken to Arunachal Pradesh CM @PemaKhanduBJP & other officials both in Delhi & the states on the flood situation,” Prime Minister Modi said.“I have also asked my colleague @KirenRijiju to personally supervise the rescue, relief operations & facilitate all possible help needed,” he added.Sonowal, earlier on Tuesday, had paid a visit to Lahorighat of the state’s Morigaon district and took stock of the measures that the Water Resources Department has taken so far to control the menace.He directed the department to take immediate steps to contain erosion. Sonowal convened a high-level meeting at the circuit house, Morigaon, and reviewed the situation emanated from flood and erosion in the district.