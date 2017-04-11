Assam court issues bailable warrant against Arvind Kejriwal for remarks over Narendra Modi’s educational qualification

An Assam Court has issued bailable warrant against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal just days ahead of the upcoming MCD elections.

An Assam Court has issued bailable warrant against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal just days ahead of the upcoming MCD elections, according to a TV report. The court issued the order after Kejriwal failed to appear before it in connection with Kejriwal’s remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s educational qualification. This will provide BJP a shot in the arm of BJP is eager to keep AAP at bay in civic bodies polls in the national capital.

Keeping the pot boiling on the issue of Prime Minister’s educational qualifications, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said Delhi University was ‘refusing’ to show records of Narendra Modi’s degree as he never graduated from it.

Kejriwal also promptly shared the copy of an RTI response on his engineering degree from IIT-Kharagpur, saying the authorities could immediately provide it as “I have a degree from there”.

He alleged that images of Modi’s degrees published by some newspapers were “forged”. “DU refuses to show records of PM’s degree. Why? My info- he did not do BA from DU,” Kejriwal tweeted.

“No records in DU related to his enrollment, his degree, his marksheets and convocation,” the Chief Minister said in another tweet, a week after the Central Information Commission directed DU and Gujarat University to search and provide information on Modi’s degrees.

Gujarat University had on Sunday said Modi had an MA degree and had scored 62.3 per cent as an external student of the varsity while DU is yet to share any information.

AAP has been attacking the Prime Minister over the issue ever since Kejriwal wrote a letter to Information Commissioner Sridhar Acharyulu demanding that the CIC order on disclosure of educational qualifications of Modi.

CM Kejriwal als had demanded that the Central Information Commission (CIC) makes public information pertaining to PM Modi’s educational qualifications. In a letter to Information Commissioner M Sridhar Acharyulu, Kejriwal said he does not object to government records about him being made public and wondered why the Commission wants to “hide” information on Modi’s educational degree.

“There are allegations that Narendra Modi does not have any degree. The people of the country want to know the truth. Despite that you have refused to make records regarding his degree public. Why did you do this? This is wrong,” Kejriwal said in the letter.

