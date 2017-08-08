Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal urges for a Presidential Retreat in the North East

Kovind appreciated Sonowal for conceiving the idea and he assured to look into the matter in right earnest. (PTI)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has requested President Ram Nath Kovind to set up a Presidential Retreat in the North East symbolising the unity of the country, which was appreciated. Sonowal during his recent meeting with Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan referred to the Presidential Retreats located at Mashobra in Shimla and Bolarum in Hyderabad and requested him for “a Presidential Retreat in North East besides the existing ones in North and South as it would symbolise the unity of the country,” a CMO release here said.

A retreat in the North East “would signify the unity of our diverse cultures and people of the country,” the release quoted Sonowal as saying. Kovind appreciated Sonowal for conceiving the idea and he assured to look into the matter in right earnest. The chief minister also invited the president to Assam to which he readily agreed and said he is looking forward to visiting “the beautiful and scenic state of Assam and the North East sometime in October-November,” the release added.