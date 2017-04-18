Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal meets Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today met Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui here and discussed various issues of mutual interest and concern. (PTI)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today met Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui here and discussed various issues of mutual interest and concern. Sonowal said that “since Assam has geographic proximity with China, they can be natural allies in furthering business interests which can be beneficial to the people of both the sides.”

Seeking cooperation from the Chinese Ambassador in sending a delegation from the state to study the successful management of Huang Ho River in China, Sonowal said, “Managing Brahmaputra River is a big concern for Assam and the state would be benefitted by learning from the Chinese how the Huang Ho has been turned into a resource from a problem.”

Responding to Zhaohui’s request to reopen the Stilwell Road, Sonowal said, “The Centre has taken keen interest in developing the Northeast region as a major trade hub of South East Asia under the Act East Policy and opening roadways with the neighbouring countries is high on the agenda.”

The Chinese Ambassador also extended invitation to Sonowal to attend the Trade Summit in Kunming in June this year. Accepting his invitation, Sonowal too informed the Chinese Ambassador of the Global Business Summit to be held in November this year and urged him to facilitate participation of Chinese companies at the summit.

Sonowal also stressed on the need to increase people to people contact and cultural exchange which will bring people of Assam and China closer and facilitate an environment of growth and prosperity. Referring to Chinese traveller and scholar Hiuen Tsang’s historic visit to the state, Sonowal said that the age old ties between China and Assam must be revived for scripting the future growth story.