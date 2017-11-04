Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal launches 647 schemes for development of river island Majuli

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today rolled out 647 schemes entailing an investment of Rs 24.57 crore for development of the world’s largest river island Majuli. (Image: IE)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today rolled out 647 schemes entailing an investment of Rs 24.57 crore for development of the world’s largest river island Majuli. “In a move to bolster development of the river island Majuli, Sonowal launched 647 schemes under MGNREGA and 14th Finance Commission to be implemented with a financial outlay of Rs 24.57 crore,” an official release said.

Out of these, 448 schemes under MGNREGA involved Rs 21.90 crore and 199 schemes under 14th Finance Commission have an outlay of Rs 2.67 crore, it added. “Assam cannot progress unless 26,000 villages of the state can be brought at par with other developed region of the country.

“Majuli being the epicentre of Vaishnavite culture, development of this district holds tremendous potential for the development of the state,” Sonowal said while launching the schemes in Majuli. The state government has decided to expedite the development of Majuli with implementation of several schemes in the district with cooperation from the people to ensure effective execution of the projects, he added. Sonowal also urged the people of the district to maintain a close vigil on implementation of the schemes and appealed to them to see that every penny of the development fund is utilised unscrupulously for their development.

Stating that flood and erosion causes immense thereat to development in Majuli, he said that the government has taken up a project under which the entire network of embankment of the district would be fortified to save all the villages from the onslaught of flood and erosion. The chief minister informed that under Amar Gaon, Amar Achoni, a minimum of 26,000 gaon sabhas will be held in all villages of the state with an aim to involve the villagers to monitor the development programmes targeted for their own development.