Assam Budget 2018 Live updates: Himanta Biswa Sarma announces allocation of Rs 16 crore under ‘Sanjeevani- Village Health Outreach Programme’

Assam Budget 2018 Live updates: Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented state's first e-Budget at the legislative Assembly on Monday.

Assam Budget 2018 Live updates: Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (Photo: Twitter/Himanta Biswa Sarma)

Speaking to reporters before the budget, the minister said, "The government will present the first e-Budget in the Assembly and each legislator will be provided with a tablet (computer) with details of the Budget," as quoted by PTI. He also said that members of the Assembly would be able to access tablets during discussions and cut motion on the Budget. The budget would be made available on Google app too. Reporters covering the Budget would be given a pen drive with details, the minister added. The finance department had also called for suggestions from the public on provisions. Over one thousand people submitted their suggestions, the best of which have been included in this year's Budget, he added.

4:10 pm: In order to spread the message of entrepreneurship and self employment beyond Assam capital Guwahati, state government plan to organise District Level Skill cum Investment Mela where local youths, entrepreneurs would be given an opportunity to show their products and businesses, the minister said.

4:01 pm: Now, electricity bill can be paid through website apdcl.org and myBijulee android app or by wallets like paytm, phone pe, sbibuddy, announces the minister

3:45 pm: “We need to take proactive steps to reach out to the people and communicate to them regarding their rights, and what their government is doing for them. #SocialMedia provides an easy and faster way of achieving this and we have made a provision in Assam Budget,” the minister said.

3:15 pm: Assam Budget2018 is a budget for all — particularly youth, senior citizens, women, farmers and tea workers, he says.

3:01 pm: Budget will strengthen the positive work we have already initiated by bringing the focus on faster and quality implementation, says CM Sonowal.

#AssamBudget2018 is a budget for all — particularly youth, senior citizens, women, farmers and tea workers. It takes forward our agenda of building an Assam free from corruption, foreigners, terrorism & pollution. @himantabiswa — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) March 12, 2018

2:49 pm: State government announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives during the Bodoland agitation and making adequate provision for this in the current budget.

2:30 pm: Himanta Biswa Sarma announces the allocation of Re 16 crore in the current budget under “Sanjeevani- Village Health Outreach Program” in 7680 villages in the phased manner.

2:15 pm: For the development of education in the state, the minister announces allocation of a sum of Rs 25 crore in the current budget under the scheme ‘Pratyahban’.

1:50 pm: During the budget, to reserve identity of indigenous items like traditional jewelry, sticky rice, decorative japi etc. made in the sate, the minister proposed to obtain Geographical Indication status for all these items.

1:40 pm: The minister announces 50 crore in Budget 2018-19 for Food & Civil Supplies Department, in order to the strenthen its arms to rectify any market failures and artificial price rises.

1:25 pm: To improve the sports infrastructure in the state, the minister proposes to give a grant of Rs 5 cr each for installing floodlights in stadium in Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Karimganj, Diphu, Mangaldai, Tezpur & Tinsukia.

1:10 pm: Himanta Biswa Sarma announces Chetona scheme to create awareness among senior citizens on facilities available foe them. Awareness camps are being organised in some convenient places by taking 2-3 dist into a cluster, he said.

12:55 pm: State government plans to set up a Tech-Village on a pilot basis which will have the state-of-the-art advancements including Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, etc., he said and added the scheme if successful will be implemented in other parts as well.

12:40 pm: “We are in process of sanctioning 42 new Fire & Emergency Services Stations. We also plan to start a Forensic Sc Institute in the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam which is expected to help younger generation to comprehend role of Forensic Science in justice delivery system,” announces Himanta Biswa Sarma.

12:25 pm: For safety of tourists, the state government proposes to establish 6 tourist police stations, 1 each at Kaziranga national park, ManasNationalPark (Barpeta), DibruSaikhowaNational Park (Tinsukia), NameriNationalPark (Sonitpur), OrangNationalPark (Rowta), and one at Guwahati, the minister announced.

12:10 pm: The minister proposes an amount of Rs. 99 crore for payment of outstanding PF dues, gratuity, arrear wages, salary, bonus, etc. of a retired worker & staff of Assam Tea Corporation. They will have to sign an MOU with the state for outsourcing of operations & bringing back fiscal discipline, he said.

11:55 pm: Under Deen Dayal Divyang Xahajya Achoni, the state government announces to provide assistance of Re 5000 for medical treatment for differently abledso that they lead their life with dignity.