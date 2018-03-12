Assam Budget 2018-19: FM Himanta Biswa Sarma to present state’s first e-Budget today; here’s where to catch up

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Finance Minister of Assam, will present the state’s first e-Budget, instead of the conventional paper-based one at the Legislative Assembly in Guwahati on Monday. (IE)

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Finance Minister of Assam, will present the state’s first e-Budget, instead of the conventional paper-based one at the Legislative Assembly in Guwahati on Monday. For the first time in Assam, the budget will be presented in the electronic format, enabling access for all to the e-budget on a computer or mobile phone. Sarma yesterday said that the government of Assam will present the first e-Budget in the Assembly and each legislator will be provided with a tablet (computer) with details of the Budget.

This is not the first time that any state budget will be presented in an electronic format. Earlier, it was Andhra Pradesh, which became the first state to introduce e-budget. However, access to the e-budget documents was only limited to the legislators, who got the budget documents on tablets. It was not available in the public domain. Assam is set to change that.

Doing away with the traditional printed booklet form practice, the proceedings of the Assam budget presentation will also go live on Twitter and Facebook, the Finance Minister said. As per a report by the Times of India, Assam MLAs will also get the documents on a tablet, while the media will be provided with the papers in an 8GB USB drive.

Sarma said that live-streaming of the budget session will be done on TV or social media. While for the citizens who are on the move and may not have the time to watch it, it will be available on the Google app. The entire budget will also be available in newspapers the following day.

Assam Budget 2018-19 will also lay significant stress on the differently abled persons, girl child and elderly people. Apart from digital budget, the Assembly session will also see exclusive ‘Members Hour’, a year-long calendar, ‘Best Legislator Award’, setting up of a Pay Commission for MLAs’ salary and fellowships for research work on the history of the Assembly.