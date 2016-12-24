Protestor refuses to climb down despite call for job counselling

Teacher Deepak Kumar on the mobile tower in Chandigarh. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

The attempts by authorities to bring down the aspiring teacher Deepak Kumar, who has been protesting on the mobile tower in Chandigarh since November 3, demanding a job from the Punjab government, has failed once again on Friday as he stuck to his earlier statement that he would come down only after getting an appointment letter, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ has said .

The Punjab and Haryana High Court, during a hearing on Friday, was told by the government’s counsel that that 902 vacancies of elementary teachers would be filled after a counselling on Friday and Saturday, for which 1,817 eligible candidates have been called. It was told that in in the counselling list, Kumar’s name is also included. It also informed the court that Kumar would only be issued the appointment letter if he comes down from it and appears for the counselling.

During the hearing after lunch, the amicus curiae informed the court that due to some mechanical problem in the hydraulic ladder, Kumar could not be brought down. Later on, the court was told that Kumar refused to come down till he gets the appointment letter.

You may also like to watch this

The high court, while observing such a response from the protesting candidate, disapproved of his conduct, saying it as “unfortunate” but avoided from passing any harsh orders. Before disposing of the case, the court asked the government to fill up all the elementary teacher vacancies as per rules and on merit. It also permitted advocate Tanu Bedi, HC Arora and Jagmohan Singh Bhatti to file a PIL on the issue of framing guidelines, to prevent such incidents in the future.