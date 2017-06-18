Aspiring soldiers to perform special sainik yoga

The event will be inaugurated by former MP Tarun Vijay at Lord Venkateshwara Kalyan Mandapam near the secretariat here. (PTI)

Those who aspire to become soldiers from Uttarakhand will take part in a special yoga session to be held here on International Yoga Day on June 21. Named Sainik Yoga, it will help aspiring soldiers concentrate better on their target in the battlefield and serve the nation better, yoga teacher Chandrani Mona Singh, who will conduct the session, said.

The event will be inaugurated by former MP Tarun Vijay at Lord Venkateshwara Kalyan Mandapam near the secretariat here. “Every posture of a soldier is a yoga posture – holding the arms, zeroing in on the enemy positions, targeting the infiltrators and hoisting the Tricolour after attaining victory – and it all demands highest level of concentration and a winning confidence that Yoga gives them,” the former MP said. Hence, it has been named Sainik Yoga which shall blend spiritualism with the soldier spirit. Thats the spirit of Sant and Sipahi, since ages in the country, he added.