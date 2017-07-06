Aspiring airhostess stabbed to death by stalker in Delhi

A 21-year-old aspiring airhostess died here on Thursday, a day after she was stabbed multiple times by a stalker, police said. (PTI)

A 21-year-old aspiring airhostess died here on Thursday, a day after she was stabbed multiple times by a stalker, police said. Riya Gautam was stabbed barely 100 meters from her house in Ramnagar area of Shahdara in east Delhi around 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday. She had earlier complained to police that the accused, Adil, 22, had been stalking her. The murderous attack was captured on CCTV. Gautam had completed her air hostess training and was also pursuing a graduation course through distance mode from Delhi University. Deputy Commissioner of Police Nupur Sharma said the accused, who lives in east Delhi’s Shahdara, was absconding. “We are keep a watch on the houses of Adil’s relatives and are examining CCTV footage of railway stations and bus depots to see if he has fled the city,” Sharma told IANS.

You May Also Like To Watch:

Sharma said that Adil has a criminal record and has three-four cases of auto lifting registered against him. The victim’s father Girwan Singh, 50, told IANS that she had gone to buy Maggi noodles from a nearby bakery when she was attacked. Singh said Adil stabbed his daughter six or seven times before fleeing from the spot. A neighbour, Piyush Sharma, 12, said he saw Adil attacking the woman. “She was coming back with Maggi when he came from behind and stabbed her in the neck,” said Sharma, who had come out to fly kites with two of his friends at the time.

He said the woman ran into a nearby photo studio for help but there was no one inside and Adil followed her into the shop. “We ran to help her and saw the attacker running past us in the opposite direction,” the neighbour said. “He had a big knife and his hands were drenched in blood.” He said the victim’s fingers were cut as she tried to save herself from the attacker. She was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where she died early on Thursday.

The father said Adil used to follow his daughter and they had complained to the police three months ago. He said Adil had suddenly disappeared after they complained to the police. “As we didn’t see him for three months we thought he won’t disturb our daughter anymore,” he said. Singh said police told them that Adil had gone to Gujarat after they filed a complaint. “Police should find him fast and he should get the death sentence,” said Singh, who works in the Maulana Azad Medical College.