Ashok Leyland sets up assembly plant in Bangladesh

The plant is a strategic collaboration between Ashok Leyland and IFAD Autos Limited, Bangladesh. (Reuters)

As part of its plan to see that its exports and overseas operations contribute one third to its total revenue, Ashok Leyland (ALL) has announced the opening of its new assembly plant in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Built over a period of 15 months, the plant is spread over an area of 37 acres. The plant is a strategic collaboration between Ashok Leyland and IFAD Autos Limited, Bangladesh.

This announcement comes on the back of the company’s vision to strengthen its overseas presence. With a capacity to roll out 600-800 all range of vehicles each month, the plant is equipped with state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment and assembly lines. A lot of demand from this country, said a company release here.

Speaking about expansion plans, Vinod K Dasari, chief executive officer and managing director, Ashok Leyland, said, “With a comprehensive product portfolio, Ashok Leyland is working towards a renewed thrust in the international markets, with network expansion and dedicated products. Bangladesh is an important market for Ashok Leyland. With the inauguration of this new plant, together with the robust presence of IFAD Autos, we expect to make significant inroads into this region.”