Ashok Khemka transferred by Haryana government yet again; tweets ‘vested interests win; Deja vu’

Senior bureaucrat Ashok Khemka has once again been transferred. (IE Photo)

Senior bureaucrat Ashok Khemka has once again been transferred. The Haryana Government on Sunday moved the IAS officer and now he has been posted as the principal secretary of sports and youth affairs. As per an official release, Khemka was among 13 IAS officers who were transferred by the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana. Khemka held the charge of principal secretary, social justice and empowerment department and now he has been transferred again. he has been moved over 45 times during his nearly three-decade-long career. Khemka after the latest order issued today about his transfer took to the microblogging site Twitter and in an emotional tweet, he wrote, “So much work planned. News of another transfer. Crash landing again. Vested interests win. Déjà vu. But this is temporary. Will continue with renewed vigour and energy.”

So much work planned. News of another transfer. Crash landing again. Vested interests win. Déjà vu. But this is temporary.

Will continue with renewed vigour and energy. — Ashok Khemka (@AshokKhemka_IAS) November 12, 2017

The 1991-batch-IAS officer came into limelight in 2012 when he cancelled the mutation of a land deal between Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra’s company and realty major DLF. Khemka was transferred from the Land Records and Consolidation Department to HSDC on October 15, 2012 after he had cancelled the mutation.

Among other IAS officers transferred were Sunil Kumar Gulati, additional chief secretary (ACS) in the fisheries department who has been posted as chairman-cum-managing director, Haryana Minerals Limited, New Delhi and coordinator, centrally sponsored schemes, in addition, against a newly created post. Shaleen, additional secretary, finance department, has been posted as director, medical education and research, Haryana, “in addition to his present duties”, the release said.