Ashok Khemka ‘crash lands’ again; see how many times this IAS officer has been transferred

The 1991-batch-IAS officer, who has been transferred multiple times during his nearly three-decade-long career. (Photo: Indian Express)

In a career spanning more than 20 years, the 52-year-old IAS Ashok Khemka has been transferred a total of 51 times! He faced another shift in his tenure yesterday when the Haryana government issued orders to shift him yet again. Within three months of his previous transfer, Haryana government has shifted IAS Ashok Khemka from Social Justice to Principal Secretary to Haryana government, Youth Affairs & Sports.

Senior IAS officer and ‘whistleblower’ Ashok Khemka was among the 13 IAS officers who were transferred by the Haryana state government. Khemka termed his sudden transfer as crash landing, but said he will soon overcome this. The 1991-batch-IAS officer, who has been transferred multiple times during his nearly three-decade-long career, took to Twitter after the latest order issued on Sunday. He wrote, “So much work planned. News of another transfer. Crash landing again. Vested interests win. Deja vu. But this is temporary. Will continue with renewed vigour and energy.”

Khemka had shot to limelight in 2012 when he cancelled the mutation of a land deal between Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra’s company and realty major DLF.

Among other IAS officers transferred were Sunil Kumar Gulati, additional chief secretary (ACS) in the fisheries department who has been posted as chairman-cum-managing director, Haryana Minerals Limited, New Delhi and coordinator, centrally sponsored schemes, in addition, against a newly created post. Shaleen, additional secretary, finance department, has been posted as director, medical education, and research, Haryana, “in addition to his present duties”, the release said.