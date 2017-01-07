Ashok Gehlot expresses concern over India’s economy, asks PM Narendra Modi to heed on president’s advise

While the India Shining campaign failed earlier, the demonetisation would also fail BJP, he says.

Expressing his concern over slow slow GDP growth of the country, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has today said that the state of economy of the country is not in a good shape, which was even shown by Central Statistics Office (CSO) estimates yesterday. In a series of tweets, the former state chief minister said that the economic slowdown after the demonetisation step on November 8, in different sectors is may lower the GDP growth even further. Hitting out at the BJP-led NDA Government, he said that it is on a denial mode and much like India Shinning cam in the beginning of this century, they are once again giving it a spin.

Ashok Gehlot further said that while the earlier campaign failed, the demonetisation would also fail BJP, as it is ignoring the ground reality. He also felt that while on one hand, the GDP growth rate is slowing, on the other hand gross fixed capital formation is falling as well. While observing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should heed President Pranab Mukherjee’s warning about crisis in rural India, as the poor and downtrodden people of the country are suffering because of government policies.

Earlier in the day, another senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister had also tweeted saying that with CSO’s latest realease on the slow GDP growth of the country, the Centre’s claim on growth on the country has been exposed. As per the report by the CSO yesterday, the Gross domestic product (GDP) is may achieve annual growth of 7.1 percent in the fiscal year 2016-17, which is slower than a provisional figure of 7.6 percent past year. This data presented has not factored in the post-November 8 demonetisation figures, it said.