Ashok Gajapathi Raju flags off Air India flight from Hubballi airport

An Air India flight connecting Hubballi airport in Karnataka with Mumbai and Bengaluru was flagged off today. The flight was flagged off by civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who also inaugurated the upgraded terminal building at the airport. Hubballi airport has been included in the UDAN scheme and the response from the airlines is very good, Raju was quoted as saying in a release issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The central government’s Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) initiative seeks to connect unserved and under-served airports as well as make flying more affordable. The Air India flight, flagged off today, would be operated with Airbus 319 aircraft on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The new terminal building has the capacity to handle 300 peak hour passengers at a time apart from various passenger- friendly amenities and conveniences, the release said. At present, Hubballi airport has only daily flight connecting Bengaluru and is operated by Alliance Air. In 2016 -17, the airport handled 25,928 passengers.