ASEAN Summit 2017: Key takeaways from PM Narendra Modi speech, from terror to economic cooperation

(Source: BJP LIVE Twitter Handle)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ASEAN summit visit is turning out to be quite successful. On the very first day, he was seen doing informal chats with his global counterparts. Modi also met the Prime Ministers of Australia, Vietnam, Japan, New Zealand, China and the Sultan of Brunei today as part of his 3-day visit to the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to boost bilateral ties, India, on Monday, also signed four agreements, including one to step up cooperation in the defence sector. During his address at the ASEAN Summit in Manila, PM Narendra Modi highlighted various points ranging from terrorism to economic cooperation. Here are key takeaways from his speech:

1. India’s relationship with ASEAN is a key pillar of our foreign policy. It forms the bedrock of our Act East Policy as well.

2. ASEAN’s remarkable journey is indeed worthy of reflection as much as it is of celebration. On this historic occasion, I am confident that ASEAN will further resolve to work together with one vision, one identity and as one independent community.

3. India’s wide-ranging agenda of cooperation under the 3rd ASEAN-India Plan of Action has progressed well covering the three crucial pillars of politico-security, economic and cultural partnership.

4. India has climbed 30 places in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business Index this year. It is the biggest jump by any country this year and a recognition of India’s long-term reform trajectory.

5. We have suffered due to the menace of terror. The time has come for us to unite and think about mitigating terrorism

6. The 1.25 billion people of India are keen to welcome the ASEAN Leaders as our Chief Guests at India’s 69th Republic Day Celebrations

7. India assures the ASEAN of its steady support towards achieving a rules-based regional security architecture that best attests to the region’s interests and its peaceful development.

PM Modi had on Sunday held separate pull-aside meetings with Trump and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on the sidelines of a gala dinner to mark the 50th anniversary of ASEAN. The PM is on a three-day visit to Manila for the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.