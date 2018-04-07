Asaram Bapu rape case verdict to be pronounced by Jodhpur court on April 25

The Jodhpur SC/ST Court will pronounce the Asaram Bapu rape case verdict on April 25.

The Jodhpur SC/ST Court will pronounce the Asaram Bapu rape case verdict on April 25. The development was confirmed on Saturday afternoon, minutes after the Jodhpur Court granted bail to Bollywood actor in the blackbuck poaching case. Salman Khan was kept in the same jail where Asamram Bapu was staying. It was in the year 2013 when the religious guru Asaram Bapu was booked by the Delhi as well as the Jodhpur Police for allegedly raping a minor girl. The minor girl who belonged to Jodhpur made claims that the religious guru raped her in his Jodhpur Ashram. The minor was brought to Asaram to cure her of her “evil spirits“.

Asaram Bapu was arrested on August 31, 2013.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Supreme Court checked up with the Gujarat Police for delaying the processes of recording of evidence in the rape case against Asaram Bapu. The apex court directed it to conclude the process within five weeks. The top court questioned the state police for delay in completion of the trial in the case and said that “it cannot go like this for months”.

(To Be Updated)