Asansol violence: Toll mounts to 5 with two more killings, Babul Supriyo booked for violating prohibitory orders

Babul Supriyo has been booked for violating prohibitory orders in Asansol

Two FIRs have been filed by the West Bengal Police against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union minister Babul Supriyo for violating prohibitory orders in violence-hit Asansol. On Thursday, two fresh deaths were reported from the town, taking the toll to five, as administration officials continued to struggle to restore peace in the trouble zones. Communal violence broke out in Ranigang area of Asansol during Ram Navami celebrations four days ago.

The two persons killed yesterday have been identified as Sibtullah, 17, and Pratima Devi, 45. While three deaths were reported from West Burdwan, one each from Purulia and North 24-Parganas. The Asansol town on Thursday wore a deserted look immediately after the news of two deaths were reported. Special commandos conducted a route march in the trouble areas.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was in Delhi, cut short her visit and rushed back to the state. She headed to the Secretariat directly from the airport and held an emergency meeting of the senior officials. The CM also holds the Home portfolio.

LN Meena, Commissioner of Asansol-Durgapur Police, said that citing security reasons, police had stopped the car of Union Minister Babul Supriyo when he tried to enter the Railpar area in the district Thursday afternoon. But the minister indulged in a scuffle with the cops, saying it was his duty to meet people of his constituency. Supriyo represents Asansol constituency in the Lok Sabha. A group of people also raised slogans against him, demanding he should go back, leading to an angry outburst by the minister.

Several shops and houses were vandalised and set abaze by miscreants during Ram Navami processions four days ago. People have been forced to leave their homes and take shelter at camps being set up the administration. The clashes broke out on Monday between two different groups during Ram Navami rallies. A person was also said to have been hacked to death and a top cop lost his hand after getting hit by a bomb.