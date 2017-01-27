Asaduddin Owaisi urges Muslims to fight for triple talaq like Tamils fought for Jallikattu

Asaduddin Owaisi, spoke in favour of triple talaq and urged the Muslim community to learn from the people protesting in Tamil Nadu in support of Jallikattu and launch a similar protest backing the concept of triple talaq in the nation. (PTI)

Asaduddin Owaisi, the President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), on Friday spoke in favour of triple talaq and urged the Muslim community to learn from the people protesting in Tamil Nadu in support of Jallikattu and launch a similar protest backing the concept of triple talaq in the nation. According to sources, Owaisi said that Muslim community has its own culture and Muslims should be allowed to marry the way they want. Owaisi also linked the struggle over Jallikattu ban as Centre’s effort of bringing uniform civil code into the country.

#Jallikattuprotest Lesson for Hindutva forces,Uniform Civil Code cannot be “imposed”this nation cannot have one CULTURE we celebrate all — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 20, 2017

Though BJP MP Subramanian Swamy took a swipe at Owaisi and said that divorce by Triple Talaq violates Human Rights. As per a India Today TV report, Swamy added that Owaisi should be economical with the facts and know that it does not stand as equal before the law.

Earlier too the AIMIM chief accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ‘converting the triple talaq issue into a political tool’ ahead of the Assembly elections in some states. He had further accused the PM Modi for interfering in the matter of Muslims.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), along with several other organisations associated with the Muslim community, has opposed the Law Commission’s questionnaire on the possibility of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

October last, the government told the Supreme Court that gender equality and dignity of women are non-negotiable constitutional values and that the religious practices cannot be an impediment to rights (available under the constitution). The government is clear ‘practices of triple talaq, polygamy and nikah halala (Nikah halala is marrying a man in order to re-marry a former husband) cannot be regarded as essential part of religion and hence get no protection under fundamental right to religion.’