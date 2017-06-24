Asaduddin Owaisi on train lynching incident: Islamophobia, hate atmosphere led to this incident

Asaduddin Owaisi, ballabhgarh train lynching, palwal train lynching, Islamophobia, aimim comments, (Image: The Indian Express)

Reacting to the Ballabhgarh train lynching of a teen over beef rumours, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that ‘hate atmosphere’ and ‘Islamophobia’ led to the brutal incident that took place on Friday. “Hate atmosphere is being created, which I call Islamophobia, and this clearly shows that one community is being targeted,” Asaduddin Owaisi was quoted as saying by CNN-News 18. Owaisi was reacting to the lynching of 15-year-old Junaid Khan, who was on his way home in a train in — destined for Mathura, with his elder brother Hashim and two friends when a group attacked them over beef rumours. The victim was reportedly stabbed to death by “a group of 10-12 men between 7-8 pm”. Junaid’s two brothers, Hashim and Shaqir, also sustained stab wounds. In a report by Indian Express, the 23-year-old Shaqir, who is admitted to New Delhi’s AIIMS Trauma Centre, has alleged that the accused were taunting Junaid and others over their clothes and also made reference to “beef eating.”

Trying to recollect the memories of the incident, Shaqir told The Indian Express, “They flung our skull caps, pulled my brother’s beard, slapped us, and taunted us about eating cow meat. Beef is not even cooked in our village. Once we reached Ballabhgarh, they took out knives. They were older than us — probably in their 30s — so we couldn’t do anything.” He added that the then started stabbing Junaid, Hashim and him. The report said that Shaqir suffered five stabs wounds in the incident, including one on his chest. Shaqir’s elder brother Ismail is with him in at the hospital. Ismail said,”Hashim told me the men threw them off the train at Asaoti station. Some people there called an ambulance and they were then taken to a hospital in Palwal.”

As per the latest inputs cited in various media reports, one of the accused in the incident has been arrested. ” I regret the incident, I was drunk, but I didn’t make the beef taunts or attack the victim, my friends did,” the arrested accused was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI. The accused has now been sent to three day police custody