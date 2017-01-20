Asaduddin Owaisi: Jallikattu protest a lesson for Hindutva forces; Uniform Civil Code cannot be ‘imposed’ in India

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Lok Sabha MP on Friday took a dig at the Narendra Modi government, saying ” Jallikattu protest Lesson for Hindutva forces, Uniform Civil Code cannot be imposed this nation cannot have one culture we celebrate all.” (PTI)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Lok Sabha MP on Friday took a dig at the Narendra Modi government, saying ” Jallikattu protest Lesson for Hindutva forces, Uniform Civil Code cannot be imposed this nation cannot have one culture we celebrate all.” His tweet came even as Tamil Nadu government today said it will issue an ordinance to ensure the conduct of Jallikattu sport in a day or two and has submitted a draft of it to the Union Home Ministry.

Owaisi, who is known for making controversial statements, earlier had observed that Uniform Civil Code is “not good” for the country.

Check out Asaduddin Owaisi’s tweet

#Jallikattuprotest Lesson for Hindutva forces,Uniform Civil Code cannot be “imposed”this nation cannot have one CULTURE we celebrate all — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 20, 2017

Owaisi had said his party would respond to Law Commission’s questionnaire on the issue unlike All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB). “I respect the decision taken by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. But, our political party has taken a decision three days ago that we as a political party would reply to that questionnaire,” he said.

Watch this video

The Hyderabad MP then said, “I have been consistently saying that uniform civil code is not good for the diversity and pluralism of this great nation of ours and diversity and pluralism are the ethos of this country. It is not going to help our country by having uniform civil code. “For example, can an agreement be arrived on what should be the inheritance according to the Mitakshara and Dayabhaga schools? Can we take away cultural rights which Constitution has given to Nagaland and Mizoram?” he had asked.