Asaduddin Owaisi for impartial probe in Alwar lynching case

The Rajasthan government must conduct an “impartial” inquiry into the killing of a man allegedly by cow vigilantes in Alwar district of the state, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said here today. (Photo: PTI)

The Rajasthan government must conduct an “impartial” inquiry into the killing of a man allegedly by cow vigilantes in Alwar district of the state, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said here today. “What is required by the BJP-led Rajasthan government is that an impartial inquiry should be done immediately; and if these ‘Gaurakshaks’ are involved, it is high time the government take stern action against them,” he told reporters. Owaisi said prime minister’s statements on incidents involving cow vigilantes were not having the desired impact. “…I have been stating from day one that whatever the prime minister says, it is not having the desired impact…,” he said.

Talking about Rajasthan minister Gulab Chand Kataria’s comments that the state government did not have enough manpower everywhere to control every situation well in time, Owaisi said it was the government’s responsibility to stop such incidents. “It is their constitutional duty to stop every incident…Unless and until the BJP leaves its ideology wherein a cow is placed above human life, these incidents will continue to happen,” the Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad said.

Police have detained a person in connection with the killing of 35-year-old Umar Khan by alleged cow vigilantes in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. Reacting to the incident, home minister Gulab Chand Kataria today said the state did not have enough manpower everywhere to “control” every situation well in time. Asked about the effort of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s efforts vis-a-vis Ayodhya issue, Owaisi said All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) General Secretary, Maulana Wali Rehmani, had stated in a letter that it did not make an offer on the issue.

“…Muslim Personal Law Board has clearly stated that it will not accept him, whatever his offer is there. The letter is there on record which the general secretary has sent to each and every member of the personal law board. So he should not indulge in such kite-flying,” he said. Owaisi also claimed that the demonetisation move did not have the desired effect on checking terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.