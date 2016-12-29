Asaduddin Owaisi acquitted in 2005 Muthangi Masjid Demolition case

AIIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi (Reuters)

All India Majis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi along with four others were acquitted on Thursday in the 2005 Muthangi Masjid Demolition case by Telangana’s Sangareddy Court. Soon after the judgement came, Owaisi took to his Twitter and asked Congres, the then ruling party, if the political party will apologise for allowing the demolition of the mosque without due process of law.

The AIIMIM President repost a tweet mentioning the order of the local court and wrote “Will Congi leaders have courtesy to apologise they where in power 2005 false case reg, they allowed masjid demolition w/o due process of law.”

(More details awaited)