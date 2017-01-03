As things return to normalcy, developmental works begin in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: As the situation in the Valley seems to be moving towards a normal state, the government has also geared up to complete the pending projects. (Reuters)

It was July 8, 2016 when security forces killed Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, along with his two associates during an encounter in Kokernag area of south Kashmir which resulted in five months-long and horrible unrest in the Valley.

The construction of all developmental projects including bridges, parks, drainages, roads and buildings were stopped by the government due to the ongoing unrest. During the period, curfews and strike calls given by separatists made it impossible for engineers and contractors to continue the construction of the developmental projects.

However, after a wait of five long months, the developmental works have begun in the state.

As the situation in the Valley seems to be moving towards a normal state, the government has also geared up to complete the pending projects.

You may also like to watch this:

With the helping hand of the government, the construction works of all projects including building, drainages, flyover, parks and roads are on full swing under the supervision of engineers of Jammu And Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) and experts of other agencies.

JKPCC Assistant Engineer Danish Iqbal threw light on the number of projects in queue. “A lot of projects funded by World Bank are underway. Many bridges, buildings, colonies etc under JKPCC are also under work. The past 5-6 months have been absolutely stagnant with all the projects on hold. Now when the situation has improved, we have also resumed the work,” he said.

A local resident, Mohammad Shafi urged the government to take initiative and get started the work which was on halt since the past five to six months. “The turmoil has put all the developmental works on hold. The government should now ask the MLAs to go to their constituencies, take stock of the situation and then get work done accordingly,” he said.