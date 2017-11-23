As Sushma Swaraj wins hearts across border with her humanitarian effort, Pakistan fumes, calls it Indian gimmickry

Pakistan after allowing Mumbai attack mastermind Hafeez Saeed to walk free on Wednesday has rebuked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for her humanitarian effort of issuing medical visas to Pakistanis who are in dire need of extensive medical help. (PTI)

Pakistan after allowing Mumbai attack mastermind Hafeez Saeed to walk free on Wednesday has rebuked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for her humanitarian effort of issuing medical visas to Pakistanis who are in dire need of extensive medical help. Pakistan has done everything in its power to stop the flow of medical patients to India, but Sushma Swaraj’s diplomatic effort of going the extra mile to help the needy has overcome hurdles to the everlasting gratitude of the Pakistani patients. The glaring statement from Pakistani authorities has come to the front after it announced the release of Mumbai attack terrorist Hafiz Saeed on Wednesday. Pakistan has compared Union Minister’s efforts to help patients across the border to be an act of ‘Indian gimmickry’, according to Times Now. EAM Sushma Swaraj is known for her humanitarian works and has received plaudits on social media, especially for her rapid response to emergency situations.

In their reaction, Pakistan authorities said India was ‘politicising’ humanitarian issues and said issuing medical visas was not compassion but ‘cold-blooded politicking’. To this, Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said that this Indian policy was ‘regrettable’. He added, “No one is fooled by Indian gimmickry. This is not a gesture of compassion but cold-blooded politicking under which individuals are picked at will for political mileage.”

The remark has already sparked debate online. Sushma Swaraj has helped several Pakistani nationals by approving their medical visas, and all of them have expressed their gratitude to her. On Twitter, she can be seen regularly helping out Pak nationals in getting a medical visa.

Only a few days ago, the minister directed the High Commission in Islamabad to quicken the process of giving out medical visas to a Pakistani family after the father tweeted about his 16-month-old child’s ailment.