As special gesture, PM Narendra Modi goes to Delhi airport to welcome Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today received the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Delhi Airport today. (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today received the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Delhi Airport today. The Crown Prince has been invited to India as Chief Guest for the 68th Republic Day celebration in the capital city on Thursday. The prince is accompanied by a high-level delegation including ministers, senior officials and businessmen from the United Arab Emirates.

Nahyan, who is also the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is on a two-day visit to India. Along with being the guest of honour at the Republic Day function, Nahyan’s other prime reason for the tour is to discuss corporation and friendship ties between the two countries. The discussion will also focus on the consultation of issues that include regional and international interests.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi receives the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Delhi airport. pic.twitter.com/GaqoE9UmAo — ANI (@ANI_news) January 24, 2017

While PM Modi visited UAE last time, a joint statement was released by both countries that condemned the use of terrorism to advance geopolitical interests. The statement said, “The two nations reject extremism and any link between religion and terrorism. They condemn efforts, including by states, to use religion to justify, support and sponsor terrorism against other countries. They also deplore efforts by countries to give religious and sectarian colour to political issues and disputes, including in West and South Asia, and use terrorism to pursue their aims.”

This is the second visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to India since February 2016. The Gulf nation stands as one of the top investors in India in terms of foreign direct investments and was also the fifth largest supplier of crude oil to India in 2015-16.