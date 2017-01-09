As Samajwadi Party feud: Mulayam plays down rift with son Akhilesh Yadav

Mulayam’s comments came on the day when Akhilesh’s loyalists Ram Gopal Yadav and Naresh Aggrawal arrived at the Election Commission’s office for a quick decision. (ANI)

Amid the ongoing feud in Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav today said that there is no rift between him and his son Akhilesh Yadav. He also blamed ‘someone else’, without naming anybody, for the turmoil in the party. “There is some problem in the party and one person is behind this feud,” he said to reporters, adding, “The issues will be resolved”.

Mulayam Singh Yadav is facing a power struggle with his son and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and both of them are pronouncing themselves as representing the party. Both are blaming each others’ loyalists for the dispute. They have also approached the Election Commission for their fight over party symbol – the ‘cycle’.

There is some problem in the party, one person is behind this feud; sure that issues will be resolved: Mulayam Singh Yadav #SPfeud pic.twitter.com/YI216uhxgh — ANI (@ANI_news) January 9, 2017

Refusing to make any comment over their party symbol dispute he said, “Humara chihn (symbol) vivadit hai, or ab Election Commission tay karega ki chihn kise milega.”

Both Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav are in the middle of a power struggle in party which led to the bifurcation of the party into Akhilesh and Mulayam camps and prompted Mulayam to announce the expulsion of son Akhilesh Yadav and brother Ram Gopal Yadav. Later, Akhilesh Yadav revoked the move as far as his son is concerned.

We had come to the Election Commission to urge them to expedite the decision as nominations will start soon: Ram Gopal Yadav #SPfeud pic.twitter.com/Ylp4zAfTyx — ANI (@ANI_news) January 9, 2017

The poll bugle has been sounded in the state for Assembly Election and polling will be held from February 11 to March 7 in seven phases.

“We had come to the Election Commission to urge them to expedite the decision as nominations will start soon,” Ram Gopal Yadav said after the meeting. He had also refused to make any comment about Mulayam Singh. “Netaji (Mulayam) ke kisi bhi byan pe comment nhi karunga.”

Now the ball is in Election Commission’s Court and we will have to wait for its decision (on symbol issue): Azam Khan #SPfeud pic.twitter.com/XcpnkW5xh2 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 9, 2017

Senior SP leader Azam Khan, who still has a good relationship with both father and son said, “I have always acted like a bridge. There is fog but not darkness, adding “Now the ball is in Election Commission’s Court and we will have to wait for its decision (on symbol issue).”