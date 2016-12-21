As RBI takes U-turn on Rs 5,000 deposit restrictions, here’s how twitterati reacted

The RBI’s notice restricting the deposit of old currency notes had been intensively criticized in political and public sectors. (Reuters)

Soon after the the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had issued notice, on December 19, restricting people from depositing old currency notes of the amount worth more than Rs 5,000, twice till December 30, the central bank had, today, once again, made changes in its rule, notifying that deposit of old notes, amounting more than Rs 5,000, can be made as many times as needed.

The RBI’s notice restricting the deposit of old currency notes had been intensively criticized in political and public sectors, with the Swaraj Party leader, Yogendra Yadav claiming, “It is not just about an unfair and stupid order. It is about compromising trust in Reserve Bank. Remember, currency a piece of paper that works on trust.”

While initiating the demonetisation policy, on November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that people can deposit scrapped currency notes amounting up to Rs 2.5 lakh in their bank accounts, without worry. With the frequent change in the rules, in order to implement the anti-graft policy, there had been criticism on the RBI’s decision in all sectors, with many questioning the credibility of the central banking institution and leaders asking for the RBI governor’s resignation. And amid chaotic situation and political uproar over the controversial changes in rules, Twitter had been flooding with many mocking RBI over its frequent rule changes.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted:

RBI is the body that issues legal tender – currency. It itself does not have faith in its own instrument today. #SaveRBI #SaveRBI — Ashish srivastav (@ASHISHSTYA) December 21, 2016

Now there is stiff competition for the post of #pappu. There are serious contenders Pm, Jaitley, Rbi governor, & ever green original pappu. — Amit Kumar (@amitsoham) December 21, 2016

#RBI seems more confused than me during my engineering viva. #AchheDin — Shivam Singh (@meshivamsingh) December 21, 2016

RBI ko dekhke bachpan ke gully cricket waale dabanng bhaiya kee yaad aa gyi, jo kabhi out nahi maante thhe, Rules My LoL, let’s change them — Digvijay Chauhan (@digvj) December 21, 2016

#RBI: Hum Tumhari Life Mein Itna Rules Change Karenge Ke Confuse Ho Jaoge DEPOSIT Kare Ya WITHDRAW… — ℓoℓℳααℓ (@lolmaal) December 21, 2016

उतना लोग WhatsApp चेक नही करते, जितना हम बैंक वाले RBI के नए सर्कुलर के बारे में mails चेक करते हैं — NEERU GUPTA (@NEERUGUPTA6) December 21, 2016

Kid (day 1) : mein bada hokar engg banunga

(day 2) : Doctor banunga

.

(day 4776) : IAS banunga.

Dad :Ek kaam kar, RBI ka Governor banja. — Mahatma Wayne (@kehke_lena) December 21, 2016

RBI press con “We would like to introduce a new rule – starting 31..” *GOLMAAL HAI BHAI SAB GOLMAAL HAI* “…kisi ko gaana sunai diya?” — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) December 21, 2016

Citing the rise in the flow of blackmoney in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 8, had initiated the demonetisation policy, following which there had been a ban on currency notes of the denomination Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. With frequent changes in the rules and amid continuing public distress, a heated uproar erupted at political and public sectors, with many claiming the central government for a roll-back of the policy.